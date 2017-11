Horace Mann

Winter music program from 7 to 8 pm, Tuesday, December 12 at Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Leet Center winter program, 6 pm, Thursday, December 14 at the Student Union.

Winter break begins at 3:15 pm, Friday, December 15.

Jefferson

Parents as Teachers Christmas Sale, 1:30 to 3 pm, Friday, December 1, in the old gym. Students can buy up to five items for $1 each for Christmas gifts for their families. Sale opens up for the community from 2 to 5 pm, Sunday, December 3.

High school winter concert, 7 pm, Monday, December 11.

Elementary winter concert, 6:30 pm, Monday, December 18.

Pre-Kindergarten class party including Christmas STEM activities, 8:30 to 9:30 am, Wednesday, December 20.

Early dismissal, 12:30 pm, Thursday, December 21.

Eugene Field Elementary

Kindergarten music concert, 6 pm, Tuesday, November 28 in the high school PAC.

First grade music concert, 6 pm, Thursday, December 7 in PAC.

Early dismissal on Thursday, December 21.

Maryville Middle School

Middle school vocal concert, 7 pm, Tuesday, December 12 in PAC.

Maryville High School

Christmas Bands concerts, 6 pm, Tuesday, December 5 in PAC.

High school vocal concert, 6 pm, Thursday, December 14 in PAC.

Nodaway-Holt

Junior high/high school Christmas program, 7 pm, Monday, December 11 in Graham.

Elementary Christmas program, 7 pm, Thursday, December 14 in newer gym in Graham.

Elementary Christmas parties, Santa Shop and early dismissal at 1 pm, Wednesday, December 20.

North Nodaway

Middle School/High School concert, 7 pm, Monday, December 4.

At the Hopkins building, teacher hall Christmas decorating contest in December.

Elementary Christmas music program, 6 pm, Wednesday, December 6 on the high school stage in Hopkins.

Northwest Theater students winter play at 10:45 am at elementary, classroom Christmas parties, and 12:45 pm dismissal, all on Thursday, December 21.

Northeast Nodaway

Santa Chili Supper, 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 2.

Junior high/high school Christmas program, 6 pm, Thursday, December 14 in Samson’s Court.

Elementary Christmas program, 6 pm, Monday, December 18 in Samson’s Court.

Fourth through sixth reading reward trip at Grant City Skating Rink, 11:30 am, Wednesday, December 20.

Early dismissal at 12:35 pm, Thursday, December 21.

South Nodaway

PTO Santa Shop for students to buy Christmas gifts, Monday, November 27 through Friday, December 1.

PTO Sweetheart Dance for elementary, 6:30 to 9:30 pm, Saturday, December 2.

Junior high/high school winter concert, 7 pm, Monday, December 11.

Elementary Christmas program, 7 pm, Wednesday, December 13.

Mr. Jenkins movie Night, 6 to 9 pm, Monday, December 18.

Preschool through sixth grade Christmas parties, 2:15 pm, Tuesday, December 19.

Early dismissal for Christmas break, 1 pm, Wednesday, December 20.

St. Gregory’s

Advent activities with the Falcon Faith Families, 7:50 am, Monday, November 27, Tuesday, December 5, and Monday, December 11.

St. Gregory’s Holiday Fun Fest, noon to 4 pm, Sunday, December 3. Includes appearance by Santa with photo opportunity, hot chocolate, cookies, games, silent auction, cake walk and more. Proceeds benefit the St. Greg’s Parent Teacher Organization which supports students by purchasing computers, textbooks, financing study trips, to name a few.

St. Gregory’s School Christmas Program, 7 pm, Thursday, December 19.

Kindergarten through eighth grade caroling at Nodaway Nursing Home, 1:30 pm, Wednesday, December 20.

All School Mass, preK-8th grade, 8 am; annual Christmas dance with DJ, 9:30 to 11:30 am, Thursday, December 21.

West Nodaway

Kindergarten and fifth grade caroling in Burlington Jct., Clearmont and Elmo, 8:30 to 11 am, Thursday, December 7.

Middle School Winter Wonderland Dance, 7 to 9 pm, Friday, December 8.

Elementary Christmas skating trip, 10 am to 2:30 pm, Monday, December 11.

Christmas Music Concert for second through fifth grade, 6 pm, Thursday, December 14.

Elementary formal Christmas lunch; PTO and Kiwanis Club is sponsoring the Northwest student play, both on Monday, December 18.

Elementary Christmas parties beginning at 2:20 pm, Tuesday, December 19.

PBS second quarter celebration with snacks and a movie; early dismissal at 12:15 pm, Wednesday, December 20.