In celebration of Nodaway County residents who create materials using crafts from the past, the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum will be open at 2 pm, Saturday, September 16, at 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville.

Visitors can enjoy demonstrations of weaving, tatting, chair caning and other interesting old crafts. This program will end at 4 pm. All are welcome; there is no charge for admission but donations are appreciated.