Maryville Young Players: Second Stage will present the musical production of “Hello, Dolly!” at 7 pm, Saturday, July 29 and at 2 and 7 pm, Sunday, July 30 at the Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at the Maryville High School.

Scott Yocum, Grace Wright and Brewer Wheeler practice the choreography while singing during a dance number. “What I am loving the most is watching 54 people of every age from seventh grade to grandparents come on stage night after night making music and singing beautifully with a positive attitude,” Marilyn Rhea, director, said. “I’m grateful to be a part of this.” Adult tickets are $12 and students are $10. Tickets are available at the Maryville Hy-Vee service desk, online at www.maryvilleyoungplayers.com or at the door one hour before performances.