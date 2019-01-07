The Nodaway County Health Center food establishment inspection reports for December given by a department official:

Sonic Drive-In, 721 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection December 3

Priority: Bulk container of lime juice stored in walk-in cooler without date mark, soda fountain cabinet soiled with syrup and debris adjacent to nozzles, both corrected on site.

Core: Observed loose frozen hamburger patties on floor of walk-in freezer, observed uncovered food items in walk-in freezer, both corrected on site; excessive frost buildup on reach-in freezer interior.

Backyard Vine and Wine, LLC, 30484 Icon Rd., Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection December 4

Priority: None.

Core: None.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection December 4

Priority: None.

Core: Men’s restroom missing all employees must wash hands signage, case of single serve to-go containers stored on floor, both corrected on site; chlorine sanitizer bucket testing below 50 ppm.

Marriott Catering, 3201 Oak Ave., Braddyville, IA, low priority

Routine inspection December 6

Priority: None.

Core: None.

Goff Grocery, LLC, 119 W. Main, Burlington Jct., low priority

Routine inspection December 11

Priority: None.

Core: Observed baseboard adjacent to display case with unsealed finish.

Junction T, LLC, 19534 US Highway 71, Burlington Jct., low priority

Routine inspection December 11

Priority: None.

Core: Handsink used for purposes other than handwashing, corrected on site.

Rick’s Country Shoppe, 301 South First St., Hopkins, low priority

Routine inspection December 18

Priority: None.

Core: Observed three boxes of expired medicine stored on retail shelf past expiration date, pulled voluntarily.

Wilson Grocery, 124 Highway 148, Hopkins, low priority

Routine inspection December 18

Priority: None.

Core: Sack of potatoes stored on floor, restroom handsink missing hand towels or hand drying provision, both corrected on site; observed frost buildup in reach-in freezer and in outdoor bagged ice dispenser; restroom door not self closing.

Dairy Queen, 1912 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection December 19

Priority: Ice machine baffle soiled with biofilm mold, corrected on site.

Core: Soft serve machine cabinet exterior soiled with ice cream mix, corrected on site.

El Nopal, 2717 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection December 20

Priority: None.

Core: Wet nested customer cups stored behind bar, ground beef thawing improperly, employee jacket stored above food and food preparation table in kitchen, all corrected on site; frost buildup in reach-in freezer behind bard, not smooth and easily cleanable, walk-in freezer interior with excessive frost buildup, chlorine sanitizer test strips unavailable to test sanitizer concentration of ware wash machine.