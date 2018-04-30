Nodaway County Health Center student employee Dana Otto received Student Employee of the Year for Initiative from Northwest Missouri State University.

Otto, a senior dietetics major, has worked at the health center this school year. She plans to continue through the summer and until her graduation in December. She fits in work around her classes. She said that getting to see the WIC program has been beneficial to her in her major area of study.

Her responsibilities at the health center have included assisting with office duties and printing vital records. She has helped Health Educator Kathryn Hawley with projects such as Josh the Otter and plans to help during the county fair.

Administrator Tom Patterson nominated Otto for the award.

“At various times the health center has employed Northwest students,” Patterson said. “Dana does a really good job for us.”