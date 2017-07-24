The Nodaway County Health Center board of directors voted to move forward on two projects that have been under consideration.

On the LAGERS retirement program, a motion was approved to move forward with the actuarial valuation or cost study. The second project is making the center’s lobby area ADA handicapped accessible to the second floor. The board approved putting the project out for bid.

The August tax levy hearing has been tentatively set for 9:30 am, Wednesday, August 23. It will be followed by the regular board meeting at 10 am. The tax rate will be set for 2018.

The Chronic Disease Primary Prevention (CDPP) contract will not be offered to the health center next year. CDPP is starting a three-year pilot program which will steer the contracts to areas of Missouri that have the greatest need in regard to chronic disease.

“This is disappointing as we have been able to do many programs with this contract such as Josh the Otter, New Year’s challenge, Babies and Buggies, the garden and many other educational activities,” Director Tom Patterson said. “Some of these we will be able to divert to other contracts.”

RN and Health Educator Kathryn Hawley has applied for a MoDOT grant through the Distracted Driving Coalition. If the grant is received, a professional speaker will be brought in for six presentations at businesses, schools and community settings. The presentations will focus on distracted driving.