The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Directors made four amendments to the 2017 budget at the October 18 meeting.

On the income side of the budget, the board increased the amount of income from the School Health Index to reflect the $3,785.24 received, while they reduced Communicable Disease projected income from $68,000 to $60,000 to reflect the $34,663 received September 30.

On expenses, website expenses were raised to $650 to note the actual amount spent, including mileage, conferences and travel, that increased to $8,000 to allow for additional expenses over the $6,767.45 spent by September 30.

The board will hold budget meetings in December to finalize the 2017 budget and approve the projected 2018 budget. The health center uses a calendar-year based budget.

The health center approved the current pre-Affordable Care Act transitional relief health insurance plan through Arnold Insurance which will see a 6.19 percent increase in premiums. Arnold Insurance will write a short-term plan to cover December 2017 and then rewrite the plan to cover all of 2018 at no increase in premium beginning January 1, 2018. This will keep the health center plan in ACA compliance.

Progress has been made on the accessible lift project. The lift was obtained before the Mozingo Golf Clubhouse was demolished. The lift is rough framed at the health center. Work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, November 10 and is being done by Smith Contracting, Maryville. Director Tom Patterson said work appeared to be on schedule.

The board has requested Patterson obtain more information on the LAGERS retirement program.

Flu shots are available at the health center. Patterson said with cooler temperatures more people are coming in for the vaccinations.