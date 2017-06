The St. Joseph Hazard Softball team Division 16 placed second in the Hawaiian Hitfest 16A tournament on June 3-4 held at the Mid-America West Sports Complex, Shawnee Mission, KS.

Members of the team are in front: Alan Adkison, Madisyn Gerhardt, Jackie Cox, Whitnea Scanlan; back: Keylee Buxton, Jacklyn Hersh, Dezmen Duncan, Jade Kass, Natalie Keller and Beth Schniderson.