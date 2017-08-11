A presentation describing the history, purpose and activities of the Civil Air Patrol will be presented from 6:30 to 8 pm, Tuesday, August 15 at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport (KEVU), just west of Maryville on Highway 46. The EAA Hark Road Flyers are hosting.

The presenter will be Col. David E. Plum, chief of staff of the Civil Air Patrol North Central Region. For more information, contact Doug Medsker at 816.261.6261 or medsker@grm.com or Mike Rogers at 309.825.6454 or mprogers@mac.com.