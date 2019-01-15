Harold Gayle VanSickle, Jr., 92, Maryville, died Sunday, January 13, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Interment will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Maryville Public Library or to the A/C Lightning Scholarship Fund at Northwest Missouri State University.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.