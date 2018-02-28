On February 26, the Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County announced that Chandra White and her family will be the 10th partner family of the organization.

The home will be built at 416 South Vine, Maryville. It is hoped that construction will start in the summer.

White is a single mother with two children, daughter, Bryla, age 11, a fifth grader at Maryville Middle School, and son, Karsen, age eight, a third grader at Eugene Field Elementary. She is employed by the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services. She is a Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University graduate.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and invites people from all walks of life to work in partnership to build houses with individuals and families in need.

It offers partner families an opportunity to help themselves, to own a decent, affordable home of their own, which they pay for and maintain. Partner families invest hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” building their own homes and the homes of others. The houses are sold at no profit and with no interest charged. Mortgage payments are placed in a revolving fund and are used to finance future homes.

Volunteers provide the labor, while individuals, churches and corporate sponsors provide the money and materials to build Habitat houses. To learn more about the organization, visit nodawayhabitat.org.