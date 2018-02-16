Maryville native Bobby Gumm, who currently resides in California, received two Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) awards at the eighth annual awards on February 8. His wife, Merlin, and he are holding the Best Music Supervision in a Trailer for the movie “Baby Driver” and Best Music Supervision in a Promo for the TV series “Stranger Things,” season two.

GMS is a union and the awards are chosen by the members, who are Gumm’s peers. In “Variety” magazine’s article on the awards, Gumm was referred to as a “music mastermind.” Gumm is the vice president of the music department for Trailer Park, a company that specializes in promos, trailers and marketing across a wide range of interests and brands.