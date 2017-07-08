Guilford Community Center has been named as one of GRM Networks® first quarter 2017 Community Improvement Grant recipients.

The community center plans to use the $250 grant to help purchase new carpet for the center. Other recipients were the Gilman City Ball Association and the Summer Café in Jamesport.

Since 1999, GRM Networks® has awarded 239 grants to deserving community organizations in its serving territory. To apply for a GRM Networks® grant, visit grm.net/grants or stop by any GRM Networks® business office and pick up an application. Questions should be directed to Cindy Roy, marketing representative, at 660.748.2117 or cindy@grm.net.