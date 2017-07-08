Guilford Community Center has been named as one of GRM Networks® first quarter 2017 Community Improvement Grant recipients.

Pictured are Guilford Community Center officers, Vice President Melissa Morriss, President Joe Walter, board member Danyell Wiederholt, GRM Networks Combination Tech Steve Mullock and Julie McConkey.

The community center plans to use the $250 grant to help purchase new carpet for the center. Other recipients were the Gilman City Ball Association and the Summer Café in Jamesport.

Since 1999, GRM Networks® has awarded 239 grants to deserving community organizations in its serving territory. To apply for a GRM Networks® grant, visit grm.net/grants or stop by any GRM Networks® business office and pick up an application. Questions should be directed to Cindy Roy, marketing representative, at 660.748.2117 or cindy@grm.net.

