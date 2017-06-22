On June 15, the official ground breaking for the Hughes Family Center multipurpose building on the Northwest campus saw Northwest leaders, Crawford Construction Co. general contractor, Northwest alumni, benefactors, Regents, City of Maryville representatives and State Representative Allen Andrews turning over those first shovels of dirt.

Northwest President John Jasinski noted Northwest is the “university of champions” and stated that since December 2016, Northwest has won 13 national championships, two athletic and 11 academic.

The nearly $20 million project represents the single largest public-private partnership in Northwest’s 112‐year history and one of the largest such projects in the region ever. Northwest is still fundraising for this project with $600,000 to be raised by May 2018.