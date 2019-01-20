The Great Northwest Day at the Capitol event will look a little different to its guests this February 5 through 6.

For the past 17 years, over 300 constituents from across northwest Missouri have made the trip to the Missouri Capitol engaging in conversations with state leadership regarding priorities important to the 19-county region.

Great Northwest Day has become known as one of the premier events held for state legislators, their staff, department heads and elected officials. Known for its Mardi-Gras styled event, staff at the Capitol building knew when the Great Northwest was in town by the festive invitation hand delivered to the General Assembly.

For the first time ever, Great Northwest Day will hang up the beads and bring out the leis with a luau-styled event where guests will have the opportunity to learn about what Northwest Missouri has to offer through community and county booths promoting local attributes.

The theme is not the only thing changing. With the passing of Amendment 1 this past November, legislators are not able to accept gifts totaling over $5. For the Great Northwest Day at the Capitol committee, this means communities will no longer be giving way items at the booths or any free meals. Legislators will still attend the event, meeting with constituents and learning more about Northwest Missouri while having the opportunity to forgo the meal or pay for the cost of the meal.

The 2019 two-day event begins Tuesday, February 5 with introductions to the House of Representatives followed by a regional luncheon at the Capitol Plaza Hotel sponsored by Touchstone Energy/United Electric Cooperative. This year’s guest speaker will be Lieutenant Governor, Mike Kehoe.

Afternoon activities will include introduction to the Senate, legislative visits and Community Round Table sessions, sponsored by Cameron Regional Medical Center. The evening’s luau celebration will feature the steel drum band from Missouri Western State University, sponsored by Spencer Fane, and décor and entertainment by Up, Up & Away Balloons sponsored by Mosaic Life Care.

The event will conclude on Wednesday, February 6 with a regional breakfast featuring guest speaker Chris Chinn, director of the department of agriculture and sponsored by KCP&L, Allstate Consultants and Smithfield Hog Production.

For more information or to register to attend Great Northwest Day at the Capitol, go to maryvillechamber.com/greatnorthwestday or contact the Lily White, Nodaway County coordinator, with the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce at director@maryvillechamber.com.