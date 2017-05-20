Maryville Parks and Recreation (MPR) has received a grant from the Gladys Rickard Trust which is going to allow renovations to begin on the 10.5-acre Robertson-Crist Nature Park.

MPR Director Aaron Dobson outlined some of the planned improvements. He stressed that the park will continue to be a nature park and he is applying for more grants to cover additional costs.

The first area of improvement will be the two ponds, which are full of silt. MPR has received permission from the Army Corp of Engineers to work on the ponds.

The first step will be dredging to remove the silt and muck. Then, dams will be strengthened and drainage throughout the park will be improved to run to the ponds. The invasive plant species that surround the ponds will also be cleared out.

Dobson is checking with the Missouri Conservation Department about stocking the ponds with fish. Doing so would require that the park host a fishing derby.

The next improvement will be tree trimming to remove low hanging and dead limbs, allowing smaller trees to grow.

A sidewalk is planned from the parking lot to the restroom and pavilion. Dobson wants to bring back the mulch walking trial which will allow walking to and around the ponds.

Next, he plans to look at including native plantings, with some sections of the park having flowering plants and other forestry. This will attract more songbirds and butterflies to the park. Along with the plantings, Dobson is considering nature benches made of stumps and boards to blend with the nature theme.

Dobson is looking at programing for the park. One idea is to have an enchanted reading event with the Maryville Public Library. Another is to have open air art events and showcase community art projects.

“Maryville has the unique situation of having a nature park in the middle of the community,” Dobson said. “If communities have nature parks, they’re normally on the outskirts. Robertson-Crist is within walking distance of the university and driving distance of all parts of the community.”