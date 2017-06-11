Sarah Graham, Maryville, is working to bring the Eddie Eagle Gunsafe® Program to Northwest Missouri.

Graham, a National Rifle Association member and conceal and carry instructor, undertook this project because of the rate of Missouri young children who are involved in shootings. If this program saves one child, she said it will be worth the effort.

The Eddie Eagle® program has a simple message, “If you see a gun: Stop! Don’t touch. Leave the area. Tell an adult.”

Graham has been working to get this program in northwest Missouri for three years. Through a Pizza Ranch fundraiser, a garage sale and materials from NRA, she has gathered the needed materials to provide the program free of charge.

Now she is fundraising through a gun raffle to purchase an Eddie Eagle® costume, which she hopes the children will respond to. The raffle is for choice of a Colt M4 Carbine Expanse .556/.223 or a Springfield Armory 1911 Range Officer 45ACP. The guns may be viewed at Dan Sanders Firearms, 29777 US Highway 71, Maryville.

Tickets are $20 each and only 150 will be sold. The drawing will be at 5 pm, Friday, June 16, live on Facebook.

The tickets are available at Geist Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., 507 North Buchanan, Maryville, 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday; Dan Sanders Firearms, 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday; and by calling or texting Graham at 660.541.9603.

The costume will be stored at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department. A law enforcement officer must accompany every visit made. Officers from several different agencies have volunteered for the duty.

“I think it’s a wonderful program,” Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said. “I used Eddie Eagle® gun safety videos to teach my own children and now my grandchildren gun safety.

“Children need to be taught that if they find a firearm unattended that it’s a dangerous item,” he continued. “They need to leave it alone and tell an adult.

“With firearm ownership comes great responsibility for the owner,” Strong said. “Part of that responsibility is ensuring that the gun is secured away from the hands of children. I’m very supportive of Sarah Graham’s efforts to bring the Eddie Eagle® program to our children to help them stay safe.”

Graham will also need volunteers to assist during the presentations. She is making plans to have Saturday morning events that are 30 minutes to an hour at firehouses and libraries throughout the five counties in northwest Missouri.

“I’m willing to go anywhere that anyone requests a workshop,” she said.

The workshops will include a video, workbook and activity for the youngsters and a parents guide to gun safety. She stressed the importance of the program even to households that don’t have guns because children may come into contact with guns outside of the home.

“Regardless of whether or not you own a firearm, your children need this program because they may visit a home that has firearms,” Strong said.