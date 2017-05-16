Graduations abound on Mother’s Day
West Nodaway High School’s 28 graduating seniors listen to commencement speakers including language arts teacher Arlene Ward. She shared interesting tidbits about the class members whom she had taught since seventh grade.
The 14 graduating seniors of the South Nodaway High School class of 2017 celebrate their accomplishments with a toss of their caps on May 14.
North Nodaway graduates, Jordan Snyder, Garrett Torres and Shelbie King, display their decorated graduation caps.
Maryville graduates Bethel Orshiso, Blake Schreck and Hailee Beemer wait their turn to speak at commencement.
Members of the Jefferson High School senior class stand in line, ready to begin the graduation ceremony.
For more photos and information, see the printed Nodaway News Leader.
