Jeremy and Holly Brady, Maryville, announce the birth of a daughter, Gracelyn Fayth, born Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She weighed six pounds and 15 ounces and joins brothers, Jordan, 15, and Rylan, 12.

Maternal grandparents are Mike and Sue Burch, Ravenwood.

Paternal grandparents are Ed and Linda Brady, Stanberry.

Her great-grandmother is Darlene Stoll, King City.