Governor Eric Greitens has appointed 30 women to leadership positions on a number of state boards and commissions.

Among these appointments was Joyce Estes to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board.

These appointments follow First Lady Sheena Greitens’ announcement on October 3 that the administration would appoint 25 women in the subsequent 25 days in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Foundation.

“Earlier this month in Kansas City, I announced the administration’s commitment to appoint at least 25 highly-qualified women to the state’s boards and commissions. As of today, the governor’s office has appointed 30 women to new leadership roles, where they will join a majority-female cabinet in making a difference on important issues ranging from child abuse and foster care to homeland security and workforce development. We look forward to the contributions that each of these women will make to the State of Missouri,” First Lady Sheena Greitens said.

Estes is the executive director at the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center. She is a licensed clinical social worker. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University and a master’s degree in education counseling from Missouri Western State University.

Others appointed to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board were Beth Banker, Mary Bozarth, Elaine Buschjost, Misty Dobynes, Donna Erickson, Susan Fluegel, Danielle Smith, Joy Sweigart, Jeannie Thies, Kristen Tuohy, Jennifer Vernon Schoonover and Cynthia Vessell.