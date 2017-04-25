Gladys Evelyn Cook, 93, Maryville, died Friday, April 21, 2017, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

Funeral services will be 11 am, Thursday, April 27 at the Assembly of God Church, Tarkio, with burial in Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Visitation will be 9 am, Wednesday, at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio and also immediately before the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Tarkio Assembly of God Church.

