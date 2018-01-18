Gerald O. Everett, 87, Barnard, died Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Services will be at 10:30 am, Friday, January 19 at the Bethany Christian Church, Barnard. The burial with full military honors will follow at the Bethany Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, January 18 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Bethany Christian Church or the Tri-City Friendship Center, Maitland.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.