Georgie Lee Evans, 87, Stanberry, died Thursday, January 24, 2019, at a Stanberry nursing home.

Services were January 28 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial was in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Island City Christian Church and/or the American Cancer Society in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.