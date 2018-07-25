Six players will be inducted into Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame this weekend in Cooperstown, NY. Let’s look at where the best, 255 Hall of Fame players, of all-time, call home. This week’s map of Hall of Fame Player inductees, since its inception in 1936, is based upon where the players attended high school. The core area of baseball, once considered America’s past-time, is evident in the Northeast and Midwest states. Five percent of the Hall of Famers are from Latin America.