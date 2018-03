Four teams, Duke, five, Connecticut and North Carolina, four each, and Kentucky, three, have won a total of 16 titles in the past 30 years. Once again as in other basketball maps, the eastern half of the country is dominating the sport.

Kansas will be facing Villanova, and Michigan will be facing newcomer Loyola Chicago in this week’s Final Four to put themselves on this map? That’s all the more reason to pull for the underdog as March Madness comes to a close.