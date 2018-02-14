Just like the northern countries are dominating the 2018 Winter Olympic medal tally, northern states dominate this per-capita map. It is based on the state where the Olympic medalists went to high school.

Team USA has collected a total of 282 gold, silver and bronze medals since the Winter Olympic era began in 1924. There are 639 individual medal winners due to team sports such as ice hockey, bobsledding, pair skating, etc. Speed skating is the sport with the most medals followed by skiing, figure skating, bobsledding and snowboarding.