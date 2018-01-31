This weekend’s Super Bowl marks the 52nd game since the bowl began in 1967. Nineteen different teams have at least one Super Bowl victory. Pittsburgh, with six trophies, leads all teams, followed by Dallas, New England and San Francisco, with five each, Green Bay and New York Giants each have four.

Will this year’s game become the first for Philadelphia or make it the sixth for New England? Oakland’s three wins include one while they were in Los Angeles, 1984, and Baltimore’s three wins include one when they were the Baltimore Colts, 1971.