This week’s major college football map features players by hometown from the 10 teams that played in the five New Year’s Bowl games. This group included the Citrus, Outback, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls, representing college teams from eight different states.

The leading states include Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina, states that account for six of 10 teams in these bowls. This distribution verifies that the majority of football players on any given team hail from close proximity, 100 to 200 miles, to their school.