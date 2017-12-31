Since 1982, the best high school football players in the nation have been selected annually by USA Today. This player production map, based on the past five years of All-USA players, 240, indicates a strong regional concentration in the Deep South.

When it comes to recruiting, the rich get richer. The Power Five conferences account for 94 percent of all signed players, lead by the Southeastern Conference, 41 percent; ACC, 18 percent; Big Ten, 15 percent; PAC-12, 13 percent; and the Big-12, seven percent. The four teams in this year’s college football playoff account for 27 percent of these players.