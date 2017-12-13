The 2017 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship is this weekend in Kansas City. Florida, Nebraska, Penn State and Stanford are the Final Four teams.

Over the course of 36 years, 1981-2016, only 10 different teams have been crowned champions. During the first 18 years, 1981-1998, schools with a view of the Pacific won 16 titles. Since 1999, Penn State has tied with Stanford for most titles with seven, followed by Nebraska and UCLA, four, and Hawaii, Long Beach State and USC, three each.