The Bearcat men’s basketball team has picked up where they left off last year as National Champions by sitting on top of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Rankings.

This proportional symbol map indicates a national distribution of teams with the core or heartland of basketball running from Kentucky and North Carolina towards the northeast. They will play Upper Iowa for their season opener Friday, then Northern State on Sunday at the 26th Annual Hillyard Tip-Off Classic in St. Joseph.