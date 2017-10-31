The football bowl subdivision or FBS consists of 128 teams. This proportional-symbol map displays the 61 FBS teams, less than half, that have been in the Final AP Top 25 over the past five years. The largest symbols include Alabama with 114 out of a possible 125 points, Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Only a handful of FBS college teams are successful year-in and year-out. In general, the same teams make Top 25 appearances year after year. Iowa State is the lone exception this week. Will they be there at the end of the season?