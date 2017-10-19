There is lots of turnover in college football rankings as we approach the midway point of the season. This week’s proportional-symbol map displays the AP Top 25 Football Poll.

Top-ranked Alabama with the largest football and #25 Memphis with the smallest football. The pattern of southern dominance picks up where last week’s FBS player map left off with 14 of the Top 25 teams. The Big Ten leads all conferences with five of the Top 25 teams followed by the ACC, Big 12, PAC 12 and SEC with four teams each.