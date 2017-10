The Maryville High School girls golf team, a MEC team and district champions, finished runner-up in the sectional championship held this week at Mozingo.

The team qualified for the state tournament next week in Columbia. The Spoofhounds are among 1,918 girl golfers in the state of Missouri and 75,605 nationwide. North Central states lead in per-capita girls high school golf participation. Access to golf courses is one factor that drives participation rates.