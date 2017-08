The Bearcats are ranked #1 in the D2Football.com Top 25 Poll as they prepare to host the fourth-ranked Hornets from Emporia State for their season opening game.

Three teams represent the MIAA Conference in the center of the map including Central Missouri at #20. This week’s proportional-symbol map displays the Bearcats with the largest football and #25, West Chester State, PA, with the smallest football.

