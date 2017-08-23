The football bowl subdivision (FBS) or the major college football season begins this weekend.

The FBS consists of 128 teams with an average attendance of 41,992 per home game last season. Michigan led with 110,468 fans. The other teams averaging more than 100,000 fans were, in this order: Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Penn State. The Big Ten and SEC conferences make up 22 percent of the FBS teams, but account for almost 40 percent of the attendance. The Deep South boasts 10 teams among the top 15 in attendance.