With the Bearcats starting practice this week for the much-anticipated 2017 season, it’s time to turn our attention to Division II college football.

This proportional-symbol map is based on team success over the past decade. One point is awarded for each round a team makes during the post-season playoffs. Six points are possible if a team wins a national championship. Sixty points would be the maximum possible if a team won a title each of the 10 years. Northwest leads the nation with 44 points followed by Grand Valley, Minnesota-Duluth and North Alabama with 25 each. Roughly half or 91/175 of Division II teams made the playoffs during this time period.