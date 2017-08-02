This week’s NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Saturday, August 5, mark the unofficial beginning of the 2017 football season.

Since the charter class was enshrined in 1963, there have been 310 members. This per-capita map, based on where the hall-of-famers went to high school, indicates two regions of dominance. These areas are Pen-WeV-Oh, that is Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, or the early core of pro football, and the South/Midwestern states led by Mississippi and Arkansas.

