National Pro Fastpitch (NFP) consists of six teams: Akron Racers, Houston Scrap Yard Dawgs, Beijing Eagles, Chicago Bandits, Texas Charge and USSSA Pride, with 150 players total.

Maryville native Taylor Gadbois plays for the Texas Charge. The per-capita production of professional women’s softball players by high school origin is greatest in the West, Midwest and South. California leads all states with 43, or 29 percent, of the players.