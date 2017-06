This map displays the 2017 Kansas City Royals current active roster of 25 players by birthplace.

Over one-third of the players are from outside the US. The Royals are made up of players from the south, 36 percent, California and Latin America, 32 percent, accounting for the highest concentration. Nine of the 25 were on the 2015 World Championship team. There is plenty of season left to make up ground. Let’s go Royals!