Within the next two weeks an NBA champion will be crowned.

This choropleth map is based on where the current 450 NBA roster players attended high school. Two areas in the eastern half of the US, the Mid-Atlantic urban core and rural south central states, standout as leading per capita producers of players. Professional basketball is truly an international game. Twenty percent of NBA players are from outside the US. Canada, France, Spain, Brazil and Australia are the leading foreign producers.