This weekend’s Super Bowl marks the 53rd game since starting in 1967.

Twenty different teams have at least one Super Bowl victory. Pittsburgh leads all teams with six trophies, followed by Dallas, New England and San Francisco with five each, and Green Bay and New York Giants with four each.

Will this year’s game become the first for Los Angeles or make it the sixth for New England?

*Oakland’s three wins include one while they were in Los Angeles (1984) and Baltimore’s three wins include one when they were the Baltimore Colts (1971).