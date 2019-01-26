The 2018-19 AP (Associated Press) NFL All-Pro Team was recently announced. Twenty-eight players representing 14 states and Australia were named to the 1st Team and are mapped based on where they went to high school.

The ‘Best of the Best’ hailed from the ‘rust belt,’ the Deep South and West Coast. The states of California and South Carolina led with four All-Pros followed by Florida, Ohio and Texas with three.

The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs led with four All-Pros followed by the Los Angeles Chargers with three.