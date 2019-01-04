This week’s major college football map features players by hometowns from the 10 teams that played in the five New Year’s Day Bowl games. This group included the Citrus, Outback, Fiesta, Rose and Sugar Bowls representing college teams from 10 different states. The leading states include Mississippi, Iowa, Louisiana, Georgia and Florida. This distribution verifies that the majority of football players on any given team hail from close proximity, 100 to 200 miles, to their school.