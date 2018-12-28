Since 1982, the best high school football players in the nation have been selected annually by USA Today. This player production map of 252 All-USA players is based on the past five years and indicates a strong regional concentration in the Deep South. When it comes to recruiting, the Power Five conferences account for 93 percent of all signed players. The Southeastern Conference leads those signed with 41 percent followed by Big Ten, 19 percent, ACC, 15 percent, PAC-12, 12 percent, and the Big-1, six percent. The four teams in this year’s College Football Playoff account for 23 percent of these players.