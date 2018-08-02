Gene Wesley Wester, 89, Maryville, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Maryville.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 4 at 10 am at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Interment will be at the Tarkio Home Cemetery, Tarkio, with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post 199, Tarkio.

Memorials can be made to the Children’s Ministry at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at danfeltfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram -Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.