Charles Eugene Davis, 87, Maryville, died Friday, February 3, 2017, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10 am, Wednesday, February 8 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, with burial with military honors in Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Tuesday, February 7, at Breit-Hawkins.

Memorials may be made to Maryville SSM Hospice 2332 South Main St. Maryville, MO 64468.

