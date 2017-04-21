Howard Eugene Appleby, 94, Chillicothe, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Indian Hills Nursing Home, Chillicothe.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm, Saturday, April 22 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 pm at Price Funeral Home Chapel, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

