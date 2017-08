Gary Irwin Dienstbier, 79, Maryville, died Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Services are at 2 pm, Friday, August 4 at Calvary Chapel, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneranlhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.