Gary Luther Cook, 83, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10 am, Wednesday, April 11 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday, April 10 at Price Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorials to SSM Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.